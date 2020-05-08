Deadline to drop classes approaches

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

The last day for Los Angeles Harbor College students to withdraw from classes is approaching fast. The deadline is Sunday, May 10.

Students will automatically have their withdrawal converted to an excusable withdrawal (EW). This is due to all classes moving to remote learning environments due to the coronavirus pandemic. The action will not impact student’s GPA for transfer or degree purposes. If the student is eligible for a refund this action will trigger it to their account.

Sunday is also the deadline for students to petition for pass/no pass grading instead of receiving a letter grade. After Sunday, students remaining in their class will be subject to a letter grade.

Students are encouraged to check with institutions they wish to transfer on how the credits will transfer. Some institutions are not accepting pass/no pass.

The following information has been provided by the college for students who wish to drop a course.

I want to drop my classes, what should I do?

Go to the Student Portal and login. Click on the Manage Classes tile/icon

From the drop-down menu, click on the Drop Classes option

Select class or classes you wish to drop, confirm, and submit.

If you are receiving financial aid, you should work with your Financial Aid Office to

determine the impact of dropping classes and if any repayments may be required.

If you still choose to drop your classes as a result of the Coronavirus, we will work with you to make sure your academic record is not impacted. This will include the use of excused withdrawals, which do not impact your GPA for transfer or degree purposes.

There is no need to make a request for this action. The college will convert your withdrawal to an excused withdrawal (EW) automatically. This will also trigger a refund to your student account, if applicable.

Students who are U.S. Veterans receiving benefits must check with their Campus Certifying Officer first. The contact info is on the student portal.