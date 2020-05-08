LACCD to hold a Virtual Recognition Ceremony

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Since COVID-19 shutdown in-person classes and any form of large gatherings. Los Angeles Community College District officials confirmed early on that a commencement of some sort would still take place. The district now confirmed a Virtual Recognition Ceremony will be held.

The virtual ceremony will replace the traditional ceremony for all nine colleges in the district. It is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The ceremony will be all online to recognize graduates for their efforts and will also be available for friends and family to engage.

Each ceremony will last about two and a half hours long. Each college will set a specific time slot for their ceremony. The district also announced that graduates from the class of 2020 will be invited to attend a in-person graduation in 2021 when it is safe to do so.

To participate in the ceremony, you must have filed a petition to graduate by May 6 and meet all graduation requirements. Graduates will receive an email to their LACCD account by Monday, May 11 with information on how to participate and submit their pictures, celebration videos, and more.

The district will use a program called Gradslide to help recognize students. Gradslide will use slides to include students name, major, a personal quote, and a photo if they choose to provide one. For photos, the district recommends professional or formal wear.

There are no costs for students to participate in the ceremony. Students who wish to invite friends and family to the ceremony can direct them to their college’s Facebook or Youtube page to watch the ceremony. There is no password needed to access the ceremony. Students who are unable to participate in the ceremony will still receive their degree in the mail if they meet graduation requirements.