State Chancellor directs lawsuit against U.S. Department of Education

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley revealed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. He also provided students updates on financial aid and other things. Oakley was blunt in his assessment of education during the coronavirus pandemic.

“ Don’t let the bullshit you see in front of you stop you from moving forward,” he said as he wrapped up the talk.

The lawsuit filed by The California Community Colleges due to the recently passed CARES Act, which provided colleges with funds to distribute to students due to the COVID-19 pandemic but excluded many students.

“The Department of Education ignored the intent of the CARES Act to give local colleges discretion to aid students most affected by the pandemic and instead has arbitrarily excluded as many as 800,000 community, college students. Among those harmed are veterans, citizens who have not completed a federal financial aid application, and non-citizens, including those with DACA status,” said chancellor Oakley.

Oakley said if the outcome of the ruling is not what they wanted. They will have a plan to make sure those students are not forgotten either way.

Oakley also said students should expect a fall semester online, he assured students that they will have the best services available. Among those services were Mental Health Services, to help students during these times.

Students should expect their financial aid on time as Chancellor Oakley said there will be no delay in distributing funds. Oakley does not anticipate any hardships to financial aid due to moving to remote learning.

As for when students should expect to return to a classroom setting that remains up in the air. Oakley reminded students we don’t know where the pandemic will take us but encouraged students to keep in touch with their local college and health officials. Oakley also assured students that himself and his office will do the best job so students could stay enrolled and not be put off by remote learning.

As the month of June approaches, the state is awaiting the court decision regarding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) sometime soon. The state offices are working to make sure those students are still able to access resources to further their education and their financial aid isn’t impacted by any changes.

Oakley told students that they are there for them and ensured them they will continue to provide the best services.