Op-Ed: Personal quarantine commentary

Jose Quevedo

Sports Editor

Photo via Flickr user: musicalwds

Remember after a long shift at work, you couldn’t wait to go home and kick back and relax. With the majority of people being stuck in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people now can’t wait to go outside. Protest around the United States calling for businesses and beaches to open as people don’t want to remain home.

I have always been an introvert, you wouldn’t find me a party instead of at home watching Netflix. When the coronavirus made its way to Southern California and health officials ordered for people to stay home. I did not feel much of a difference. I simply thought to myself, “Wow my lifestyle is a quarantine itself.” Some of my friends are also introverts. And for us, we pretty much thought of quarantine as a sort of introverted paradise.

The biggest change for me was school, that’s where I would find myself the most outside of my house. Once word got around that Los Angeles Harbor College would be closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus that’s when I knew it had arrived home. Originally, the closure was only for two weeks, and coming back after spring break, my family had made arrangements over the spring break to travel to Mexico, which was scrapped once the virus made its way rapidly. Among students, speculation was we wouldn’t go back to school at all for the rest of the semester and who knows much longer. Many students worried due to the move to online learning not being able to access courses or not being trained to access them online.

School has given me stuff to do while stuck on quarantine. Once I was done with my school work, early on in the quarantine I would find myself really bored. At first, I did experience heavy anxiety, as I did not know what the world was in store. I also would follow the news all day regarding the virus which is something I wouldn’t recommend. After more research, I felt some easing on my anxiety based on how you could prevent yourself from catching anything. However, I was still bored. Video games got old and so did browsing on Netflix.

I looked up some blogs for some ideas to do during the quarantine. I realized taking my mind off the pandemic would probably be the best thing. However, still staying informed with minimal news was still important. I figured I had so much stuff I had previously bought that I didn’t use. The camera under the bed and the guitar kept in the closet. Figured might as well learn how to work those two. I made it a little personal goal that I should at least further a skill once the quarantine eased off.

I downloaded a language app to add another language, I also tried to get more into photography and learn how to play the guitar more, I figured to try to learn something new, as it could be useful. What the quarantine did was made me have a new outlook on life. Everything I took granted, such as going with my friend to get some Taco Bell or watching a basketball game late at night. The world as we know changed forever; we might never get back to normal before this pandemic. The “new normal” that awaits us will give us a new outlook on life.