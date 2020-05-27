Zoom update required

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Since the Los Angeles Community College announced that most classes would be moved to online learning. Students have been using the app Zoom which allows video call meetings to keep some sort of a traditional learning environment. Most classes have been meeting  through Zoom.

Zoom announced that after May 30, Zoom Update 5.0 will be required. No one can join a meeting, after May 30 if they do not upgrade to the new Zoom 5.0 software. You are encouraged to update to the new version if you haven’t done so already. 

To download the free Zoom update go the Zoom website or visit the app store on your phone. You won’t want to miss an important meeting. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: