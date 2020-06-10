CCCAA approves athletic plan for 2020-21

Jose Quevedo

Sports Editor

The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) board of directors unanimously approved a plan to move forward with the state’s community colleges returning to athletics for the academic year of 2020-21. The plan will move forward while directed by the health guidelines of California.

In the plan, the CCCAA announced the implementation of the “Conventional Plan”, this plan will keep sports in their traditional fall or spring semester setting, with the exception being men’s and women’s basketball which will take place in spring. If by July 17, it is still unsafe to proceed with athletics, the CCCAA will turn to the Contact/Non-Contact Plan or the Contingency Plan.

The Contact/Non-Contact Plan will have men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and women’s volleyball in the fall. The remaining sports would begin early in the spring semester. If that plan is unable to work, the CCCAA will move to the Contingency Plan which will have all sports take place in the spring semester with the exception of cross country and women’s golf.

Seasons will also be reduced from the current lengths to about 70% or 75%. Post-conference competition will be limited regionally and must be completed in a length of a week. There will also not be any State championships and fans are unable to attend until California enters Phase 4 of their reopening plan. If the state allows fans to attend, each institution or district can decide on their own events.

“There were no easy decisions during this process, but everybody had our 24,000 student-athletes’ best interests in mind,” said Jennifer Cardone, Interim Executive Director. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t peer into a crystal ball and see what lies down the road. However, the plans give us a flexible roadmap that we believe provides the best opportunity for us to get back to providing opportunities for our student-athletes.

The CCCAA formulated plans with the help of a COVID-19 working group. The Working Group came up with six Guiding Principles: Health, Safety and Mitigation, Student Opportunity, Budget and Financial Consideration, Equity, Elements of Uncertainty, and Informed Decision-Making.

The determination of what plan the CCCAA proceeds with is based on which phase of reopening California finds itself in. The Conventional Plan is the most traditional but will only take place if California enters Phase 4 of reopening by July 17. The Contingency Plan will take place if California is in Phase 2 and the Contact/ Non-Contact plan will take place if California is in Phase 3.

California is currently in Phase 3 of reopening which will soon open gyms, hotels, and zoos among others. Time will only tell which plan is adopted on the date to watch out for July 17.