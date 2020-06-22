California Community Colleges win crucial lawsuit

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Photo by: Brian Turner via Flickr

The California Community College system notched a win last Wednesday, in their recent lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education. The system sued the federal government as a result of the recently passed CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. The act excluded over 800,000 students attending California Community Colleges. Among those exclusions were undocumented students and students in Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA).

The federal judge ruled in favor of the college system and deemed that the U.S. Department of Education could not place student eligibility restrictions on the system’s students receiving financial emergency aid.

In a statement, California Community College Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley praised the ruling.

“We applaud today’s federal court decision to issue a preliminary injunction that prevents the U.S. Department of Education from imposing any student eligibility requirement upon the distribution of emergency relief assistance to students under the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her department attempted to exclude as many as 800,000 California community college students from receiving emergency assistance that Congress approved to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. Among those who have been harmed by the guidance issued by the Department of Education are veterans, citizens who have not completed a federal financial aid application, and non-citizens, including undocumented students and those with DACA status. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ ruling is good news for all students who have been denied the assistance that Congress intended for them during this public health crisis.”

The California Community College District is the biggest system of higher education in the nation. It is made up of 73 districts and 115 colleges providing education for 2.1 million students per year.