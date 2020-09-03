A conversation with Robert “Bobby” McDonald

Join the Men of Color Initiative at Los Angeles Harbor College, on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. for a conversation with Robert “Bobby” McDonald, Los Angeles Harbor College Hall of Fame Inductee and President of the OC Black Chamber of Commerce about the state of Men of Color today – Votes, Voices, and revolution.

Opening remarks will be provided by LACCD Chancellor, Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, and LAHC President, Dr. Otto Lee.


Registration URL: https://laccd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcodu2rrjovG9IXqxLfqzUJ1-2mZWopAbvN

