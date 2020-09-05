Late start classes now available

Photo by: Kimberly Resendiz

Kimberly Resendiz 

Los Angeles Harbor College (LAHC) is offering late start classes for students with gaps in their schedules or missed the original start date. Fall semester classes at LAHC began Tuesday, August 31. Students can start registering for late start classes by logging into their LAHC portal.

LAHC is offering 100 Late Start Classes. All classes will be taking place online due to COVID-19.

List of classes: https://effectiveness.lahc.edu/academic_affairs/schedules/Shared%20Documents/LATE_START_8.24.20.pdf

