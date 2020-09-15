LAHC Hosts Equity Workshop Focusing on White Supremacy

Word cloud generated from participants of “Excellence Through Equity: Unpacking White Supremacy” when asked what word they would use to describe the Founding Fathers on Thursday, Sept. 10 using pollev.com.

Amanda Schifsky

Staff Writer

On Thursday, Sept. 10 Los Angeles Harbor College (LAHC) hosted their first of many workshops titled “Excellence Through Equity: Unpacking White Supremacy” held via Zoom. Among the esteemed list of speakers was Brittany Gray, Son Nguyen, and Dr. Alberto Pimentel. Over 100 were in attendance, including various students and faculty members from multiple departments.

The workshop began with Gray initiating a moment of silence and lighting a candle. The moment of silence was to “pay honor to some of the individuals who have lost their lives at the hands of law enforcement and violence at the hands of a system of white supremacy” Gray explained. In addition, Gray guided participants through a meditation to help get everybody in the right “headspace” to properly digest what was about to be discussed.

Professor Nguyen, Social Sciences Division Chair and Professor of History at Los Angeles Harbor College, began discussing the history of the U.S. and how its founding was shaped by racism. When asked what word you would use to describe the Founding Fathers, the overwhelming answer given by participants was “white”. Nguyen went on to discuss how the Founding Fathers had an instrumental role in establishing white supremacy. On a shared screen, viewers were able to look at historical documents and see how racism was apparent in the very documents that created the country. One such document is the Acts of the First Congress of the United States, where citizenship was granted only to those who were categorized as a free white person. Nguyen drives home the point that white supremacy and racism is and has been present in our society from the beginning, and it doesn’t always look like white men dressed up as the Ku Klux Klan.

Dr. Pimentel, Professor of Sociology at Los Angeles Harbor College, then discussed the sociological side of white supremacy. He began his lecture asking the listeners how they defined being an American. The definition has slowly shifted in meaning, thanks to the U.S. adopting the term to mean a person who lives in the U.S., Dr. Pimentel argued.He then went on to show graphs pertaining to the idealized white ethnostate, and how the country would then be divided up. The term ethnocentrism is not often discussed or defined well in today’s society. In Dr. Pimentel’s definition, ethnocentrism “is the practice of using our own culture as a measuring stick with which to judge other individuals or societies”. He concluded his lecture by putting names and faces to those who are on the front lines of the white supremacy movement. By doing so humanizes those who seek to dehumanize others.

The workshop is an important stepping stone to a much larger discussion about white supremacy and racism. There is no denying the systemic racism that has plagued the country from it’s very beginning. A country that was built on the belief that the only people who should constitute a citizen are those who are a free white person. As the first of many more lectures, “Excellence Through Equity: Unpacking White Supremacy”has jump-started the conversation, and it is our responsibility to continue it.