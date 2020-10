(Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)

Amanda Schifsky

Staff Writer

National Voter Registration Day is to be celebrated Sept. 22 this year. This is to bring about awareness of the Oct. 19 deadline to register if you plan on voting in the general and presidential elections.

You can register to vote online at https://registertovote.ca.gov/.

To see if you are registered to vote, you can check your status online for the state at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/ or locally with L.A. County at https://www.lavote.net/vrstatus.