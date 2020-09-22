Opinion: Academic Senate

Julia Falcon

Editor-in-chief

We look to the Academic Senate to represent us —the students— in all campus matters, so that we can all have what we need to have a successful time at Los Angeles Harbor College (LAHC). In the two meetings I have attended this semester I have witnessed something rather shocking: professors and faculty arguing with clear mistrust of each other.

It has gotten so bad that the last meeting was cancelled before it began when a group of faculty sent a letter to the college president complaining about the tenor of the group.

Several faculty felt that their specific area was being attacked by the 13-point plan that calls for, among other things, further cuts to mathematics and English, and a delay in filling vacant positions.The report was created by the colleges Ad Hoc committee for the budget since LAHC is about $3.5 million in debt. One of the members of the senate said that the recommendations felt like a lack of respect. For the rest of the Sept. 3 meeting members argued about the recommendations, bouncing from item to item.The meeting was unproductive and honestly, tiring to watch.

As a student I felt that all this arguing was rather self-serving and wasn’t in the best interest of the college. Since the focus was on one item it became tedious and nothing was accomplished. They chose to discuss the recommendation further in two weeks.

The letter that was addressed to Dr Otto Lee and said that the members who signed it wouldn’t be attending the meetings till the behaviors of the senate were addressed citing the two main factors as “…lack of collegiality…” and “…Monopolization of meeting time…”. The first member to sign the letter was Juan Baez. The meeting was cancelled by the President of Academic Senate Van Chaney, who called for a meeting to take place this coming thursday to discuss collegiality. Chaney stated that the faculty needed to work together, be united, and that the division had been happening for years.

I read the letter and thought that it couldn’t have come at a worse time. It seems as though this one event might be the catalyst for the letter, which seems to be an extreme reaction and shows the distrust or even unrest that exists in the committee. Declining to participate in the meeting seems counterproductive, as the budget recommendations need to be discussed and presented to the president. To me it was rather childish that they would send this letter and just disappear into the shadows. It makes it seem like all of the problems are the product of the senate members that didn’t sign the letter.

This left me to wonder if those who did sign would be participating in the upcoming meeting that was created to address these behaviors. If not, what would they be doing to help solve the problem? What will happen if those who signed the letter aren’t satisfied by the efforts of the remaining senate members? This letter and the behavior has brought an already existing divide to the forefront, and effecting what needs to be done now. Personally, I think that if the Academic Senate can’t come to an agreement, administration will just move forward without them. This gets rid of the recommendations that are made in the best interest of the students and the college as a whole.