Opinion: Get Counted Today

Dear Editor,

The upcoming election may be the news occupying your social media feed, but there is something that is just as important and timely we must give attention to – the 2020 census. The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30. As your Assemblymember and voice in Sacramento, I would like to stress the importance of this effort and ask for your help to ensure everyone in our community is counted.

Every 10 years, the federal government counts everyone in the country, including college students like yourselves. The information gathered is then used to help determine the amount of funding states receive for schools, roads, community and housing programs and health care services. Most importantly for you, the census determines funding for colleges, including money for federal financial aid.

College students have the ability to shape our community’s future. Similar to your increased interest in civic engagement, your participation in the census is critical to ensuring a fair and accurate count. I urge you to seize the moment.

This year’s census has been clouded by recent efforts targeting undocumented immigrants in our community. Let me be clear: it is against the law for the U.S. Census Bureau to share the information they gather with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Law enforcement officials are also barred from using the information to target, harass or intimidate. I understand the hesitancy many in our community have over sharing private information with a federal government that has made it difficult for many to simply live their daily lives. That is why I am counting on you to give assurance to those who are afraid that completing the survey is safe and that the count will make a difference in their everyday lives.

An undercount would mean less federal funding for vital services that our most vulnerable depend on, such as meals for seniors, treatment for those who need mental health care and assistance for the homeless. An undercount could mean the difference between whether or not our local public schools and hospitals have the resources they need to support our community during the current pandemic. We cannot afford an undercount this year. With this census, every voice counts and matters for our future.

There are 9 questions to answer and three easy ways to complete the census, either over the phone by calling 844-330-2020, through the My2020census or by returning it through the mail. The deadline is Wednesday, September 30th.

Our state is great because of the strength we draw from our diversity. No matter where someone comes from and regardless of citizenship status, everyone deserves to be counted. With your help and mass mobilization, I know we can get it done.

Sincerely,

Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell

Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell represents the 70th Assembly District, which includes Long Beach, Signal Hill, San Pedro and Catalina Island.