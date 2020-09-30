Four Original One Acts

Julia Falcon

Editor-in-chief

The LAHC Theater department Proudly presents Four Original One Acts. The performances will be held for free via zoom, Thursday, Oct 1, and Friday, Oct 2. The performances will be presented in pairs, each performance is under an hour.  

Thursday, Oct 1,  at  5 p.m.  

Where’s Harry and Unchained: A Leper’s Affinity  

https://laccd.zoom.us/j/93356454172?pwd=OUFRNEd6dHlZQnVFczFQYllHZWg1UT09

7 p.m.  

Hardhead and Ghost  

https://laccd.zoom.us/j/94419311147?pwd=Ri9teWd6ZjVHa2pEWVpDbElWWi9KUT09

Friday, Oct 2, at  5 p.m.  

Hardhead and Ghost  

https://laccd.zoom.us/j/97410770921?pwd=MUs4SHhYQzNmU3hkN055TldCV0V3UT09

7 p.m.

Where’s Harry and Unchained: A Leper’s Affinity 

https://laccd.zoom.us/j/95276994442?pwd=NHlyNW91bWJRZWxUR014OGh6dmFGdz09

