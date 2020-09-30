Julia Falcon
Editor-in-chief
The LAHC Theater department Proudly presents Four Original One Acts. The performances will be held for free via zoom, Thursday, Oct 1, and Friday, Oct 2. The performances will be presented in pairs, each performance is under an hour.
Thursday, Oct 1, at 5 p.m.
Where’s Harry and Unchained: A Leper’s Affinity
https://laccd.zoom.us/j/93356454172?pwd=OUFRNEd6dHlZQnVFczFQYllHZWg1UT09
7 p.m.
Hardhead and Ghost
https://laccd.zoom.us/j/94419311147?pwd=Ri9teWd6ZjVHa2pEWVpDbElWWi9KUT09
Friday, Oct 2, at 5 p.m.
Hardhead and Ghost
https://laccd.zoom.us/j/97410770921?pwd=MUs4SHhYQzNmU3hkN055TldCV0V3UT09
7 p.m.
Where’s Harry and Unchained: A Leper’s Affinity
https://laccd.zoom.us/j/95276994442?pwd=NHlyNW91bWJRZWxUR014OGh6dmFGdz09
