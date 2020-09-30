Julia Falcon

Editor-in-chief

The LAHC Theater department Proudly presents Four Original One Acts. The performances will be held for free via zoom, Thursday, Oct 1, and Friday, Oct 2. The performances will be presented in pairs, each performance is under an hour.

Thursday, Oct 1, at 5 p.m.

Where’s Harry and Unchained: A Leper’s Affinity

https://laccd.zoom.us/j/93356454172?pwd=OUFRNEd6dHlZQnVFczFQYllHZWg1UT09

7 p.m.

Hardhead and Ghost

https://laccd.zoom.us/j/94419311147?pwd=Ri9teWd6ZjVHa2pEWVpDbElWWi9KUT09

Friday, Oct 2, at 5 p.m.

Hardhead and Ghost

https://laccd.zoom.us/j/97410770921?pwd=MUs4SHhYQzNmU3hkN055TldCV0V3UT09

7 p.m.

Where’s Harry and Unchained: A Leper’s Affinity

https://laccd.zoom.us/j/95276994442?pwd=NHlyNW91bWJRZWxUR014OGh6dmFGdz09