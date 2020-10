Ana Sophia Papa

Staff Writer

This Friday, Oct 2, at 11:00 a.m., Dr. Fernando A. Hernandez, Professor Emeritus, California State University, Los Angeles will be presenting their study on how Latinos are affected by the Census. This will give you an opportunity to gain insight through virtual discussion as they continue to celebrate the culture, history, and social issues that have affected the Chicano/Latino/Hispanic community.

Zoom link: https://laccd.zoom.us/j/7302093908