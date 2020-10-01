Kimberly Resendiz Writer and Photographer

Los Angeles Harbor College Men of Color Committee will be hosting their Third Annual Southern California Men of Color conference. The conference will be hosted Friday, Oct. 2, from 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m., with keynote speaker, Dr. Tommie Smith.

Students are encouraged to register due to the limited number of participation grants available. In order to be eligible for the $50 grant, students must attend the kickoff, closing, and 3 student workshops as well as completing the evaluations for each.

Register @ http://bit.ly/vote_voice_and_revolution.

Full schedule of workshops @ http://compton.edu/studentservices/supportservices/counseling/menofcolorvirtualconference.aspx.