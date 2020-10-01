Third Annual Southern California Men of Color Conference

Kimberly Resendiz Writer and Photographer

Los Angeles Harbor College Men of Color Committee will be hosting their Third Annual Southern California Men of Color conference. The conference will be hosted Friday, Oct. 2, from 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m., with keynote speaker, Dr. Tommie Smith.

Students are encouraged to register due to the limited number of participation grants available. In order to be eligible for the $50 grant, students must attend the kickoff, closing, and 3 student workshops as well as completing the evaluations for each.

Register @ http://bit.ly/vote_voice_and_revolution.

Full schedule of workshops @ http://compton.edu/studentservices/supportservices/counseling/menofcolorvirtualconference.aspx.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: