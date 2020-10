Julia Falcon

Editor-in-chief

The Life Skills Center and the TRiO program Thursday, Oct 9, at 1 p.m. for A Special Focus for the LGBT+ Community. This presentation will provide a safe space for acceptance and hold an inclusive conversation. You will also learn about the range of challenges and community resources for responding and getting help.

https://laccd.zoom.us/j/3789513077

Meeting ID 3789513077