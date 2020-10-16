San Pedro Businesses During the Pandemic

The Nook Breakfast Spot advertising its new hours, San Pedro, Wednesday, Oct. 14. 2020 (Staff photographer/ Kimberly Resendiz )

With the current state of the pandemic local businesses in San Pedro, California, attempt to stay afloat in the new world of outdoor dining and health regulations. With seemingly new regulations every day, business owners try to maintain a balance between keeping food service workers and their customers safe.

Recently Pappy’s Seafood, a well known restaurant on the corner of Sixth Street and Centre Street announced permanent closure after their ongoing battle with these inconsistent times. On August 27, 2020 the owners posted via their Instagram @pappysseafood “Pappy’s Seafood will be closing its doors for the last time this Sunday. Covid is the reason, it’s just that simple.”

The new health regulations have changed the game for the food industry. “Tons of business operations have changed. We can no longer have people inside unless they’re going to the bathroom, Carrying out heavy tables for outdoor dining is our new norm and there are tons of health practices that we have to do constantly such as sipping our hands in sanitizer every 5-10 minutes and having pre wrapped silverware for the guests.” Said Lauren Dibennardo, hostess and food runner from popular San Pedro restaurant J. Trani’s Ristorante on the corner of Ninth Street and Grand Avenue. Dibennardo continues, “My main concern is the business’s reputation. We try our hardest to cater to the health and cautions of the customers but some are already leaving yelp reviews based on uncontrollable elements of outdoor dining such as sun, heat, and the wind.”

Now that we’re entering fall, food service businesses must face possible problems with the weather. Assistant manager of coffee shop Sirens Java & Tea, Abigail Mather said “We’re concerned about the winter and how it would affect our outdoor seating. We do the best that we can with outdoor seating and accommodating to customer needs to the best of our ability. All we can do now is wait and keep our coffee shop as clean as possible for our customers.”

While businesses are continuing their journey with outdoor dining and new regulations, we remain hopeful that San Pedro and neighboring communities carry on supporting local businesses.