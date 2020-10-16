Amanda Schifsky

Staff Writer

The Dream Resource Centers throughout all of the Los Angeles Community College District are partnering up to bring you the 2020 Undocumented Student Action Week beginning Oct 19 – 23. This week is highlighting the importance of supporting undocumented students at California Community Colleges.

During the week, there will be an event titled Undocumented Student Summit: A Call to Action which will be led by LACCD Chancellor, Dr. Francisco Rodriguez. The other workshops will include Testimonio: Writing your narrative, Supporting students with traumatic stress related to immigration/deportation, California Dream Act open labs and LACCD Plenary Discussion with State leaders.

Details for all the workshops, including registration links, can be found at the following link: https://bit.ly/314mZAn