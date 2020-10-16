Undocumented Student Action Week

Amanda Schifsky

Staff Writer

The Dream Resource Centers throughout all of the Los Angeles Community College District are partnering up to bring you the 2020 Undocumented Student Action Week beginning Oct 19 – 23. This week is highlighting the importance of supporting undocumented students at California Community Colleges.

 During the week, there will be an event titled Undocumented Student Summit: A Call to Action which will be led by LACCD Chancellor, Dr. Francisco Rodriguez. The other workshops will include Testimonio: Writing your narrative, Supporting students with traumatic stress related to immigration/deportation, California Dream Act open labs and LACCD Plenary Discussion with State leaders. 
Details for all the workshops, including registration links, can be found at the following link: https://bit.ly/314mZAn

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: