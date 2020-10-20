Julia Falcon

Editor-in-chief

The Los Angeles Harbor College Theater Department presents The Lively Art. Performances for Night A will take place Oct. 22, and Oct. 29, 2020. Performances for Night B will take place Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, 2020. All showing will be done via Zoom and have a 78-minute running time. These performances are a celebration of Pulitzer Prize winners and finalist, along with Tony award winners.

Each room will be open for 15 minutes before the performance starts and locked 10 minutes after the posted start time.