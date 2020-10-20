Save the USPS

Photo via USPS.com, Oct. 19, 2019

By Ana Sophia Papa

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is on the brink of financial collapse.

As they experience major setbacks across the country, President Donald Trump takes on a “cost-cutting” effort to allow private equity firms and global corporations to privatize the service and dismantle the agency.

The postal service provides a vital public service that is a part of the nation’s critical infrastructure. According to facts.usps.com, “The USPS employs 600,000 people” (Corporate Communications). My dad, Edmer Papa, an employee for the United States Postal Office in Lomita, California was open to sharing what he thought of the situation.

He said that in 2019 alone, “USPS employees traveled 1.34 billion miles to deliver mail across the U.S. Also, 48% of the world’s mail is handled by the USPS, so I’d say we’re pretty important and it’d be one hell of a loss if we were defunded.”

In case you needed a mental image, 1.34 billion miles is more than 5,000 trips to the moon. Many citizens rely on the USPS for basic needs like sending letters, packages, postcards, etc. and at low costs as well.

Secondly, Edmer established who he thought would be most impacted if the USPS were to shut down. He claimed that, “The senior citizens, small business owners, and rural areas would be influenced the most because they depend on us the most.” The USPS is practically a lifeline for people within those categories.

Every year, Americans are given the opportunity to vote by mail, making the postal service one of the necessities for being able to have a voice at all. Not to mention, with a global pandemic looming, voting by mail has become the best way to get votes across safely.

If you want to do your part, you can:

Text “USPS” to 50409

Buy stamps, envelopes, cards and/or shipping supplies

Call your senators and representatives and urge them to help fund the USPS

In aiding the USPS, citizens would be aiding themselves.