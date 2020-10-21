Coping with Depression Workshop

Photo Credit to Dan Meyers on Unsplash.com

Licia Summerhill

Staff Writer

Join the Life Skills Center and TRiO Project ASAP Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 from 1 p.m. till 2 p.m. for a workshop on coping with depression. This workshop will help participants learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of depression, what to do about it to start feeling better, and functioning again. Depression is serious but help is available.

Presented by Director of TRiO Akilah Runnels, M.A. and Life Skills Intern Jose Franco, M.A.

Zoom: https://laccd.zoom.us/j/3789513077

Meeting ID: 378 951 3077