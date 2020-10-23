Día De Los Muertos Event

Licia Summerhill

Staff Writer

Join in the celebration and commemoration of Día De Los Muertos. The Puente Project in collaboration with Los Angeles Harbor College Associated Student Organization (ASO) will host a virtual celebration Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at 3pm. Professor William Hernandez and Professor Delia Renteria will present on the tradition of Día De Los Muertos.



LAHC students can participate in the event, by emailing Mauricio Cedillos, M.S. Counselor of Puente Project at cedillma@laccd.edu for one of the following categories: Creating an altar and showcasing live at the event, Speaking about the significance of Día De Los Muertos, Presenting a PowerPoint, Creating a Día De Los Muertos Video, Any ideas a student may have (open mic). ASO will also be awarding gift cards to the top student presentations.