Quarantine Sparks a Small-business Outburst

Photo Credit: Angelo Ito

Ana Sophia Papa

Staff Writer

It isn’t a secret that COVID-19 has people cooped up within the confines of their own home, causing them to cut ties with their friends and co-workers.

However, has it simultaneously provided an opportunity to thrive in the business world? Workplaces have closed to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus under the new law of the Los Angeles county. With that comes the inevitable effect of job loss, at least for a temporary amount of time. Luckily, creative and ambitious minds have offered a solution to the position people found themselves stuck in the moment their jobs shut down.

People have taken it upon themselves to start up their own small businesses, all originating from the ideas they’ve generated right from their homes. Whether it be baking sweets or assembling masks, they’ve initiated a resolution to not only their boredom, but stagnant financial growth. To gain some extra insight, Angelo Ito, Elaine Papa, and Megan Fernando have provided a clear perception of how the standards are in the local business world, since they have organized separate small businesses of their own.

Ito explained how his small business of making macarons began to prosper when there are physical limitations outside. “You minimize your exposure of going out while maintaining your small business at home. Since you can’t go out to spread the word yourself, social media is the best way to promote whatever it is you’re selling”, he said. It becomes clear that most of their advertisement takes place on screen.

Megan Fernando and Elaine Papa were able to provide some clarity on the creative aspect of it all and how it’s key to having a successful local business.

While Fernando makes decorative chocolate-covered strawberries, Papa makes stylish yet functional masks.

“It wasn’t until I began my business that I realized how important it is to have a vision, a creative one, for that matter. Everyone nowadays is making chocolate-covered strawberries as their side hustle but the difference in mine is that I make them for special occasions. It’s no wonder these things are such a hit!” according to Fernando. She identifies the significance behind being creative because the concepts you have may be taken by someone else.

In this day and age, it’s become the “norm” to never leave the house without a mask. Papa has taken advantage of that by creating her own line of fashionable masks. She explained how he created them, “I start off with fabric that can easily be paired with an outfit of choice. That way when I finish making the mask, not only is it practical but wearable.” She’s come to the conclusion that while COVID-19 takes away our chances of leaving the house for anything but essentials, it doesn’t have to strip away our fashion sense.

Overall, starting a small business at a time like this can not only provide a service to those interested in what you have to offer, but can plant a sense of individuality and income right at home.