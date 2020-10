Julia Falcon

Editor-in-chief

There will be relocation of the Data Center to the Student Union Building , for construction, starting Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Construction will begin Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 from 7 a.m. till 3 p.m. This will be for the partial demolish of the existing sprinkler system, the system will be back in working order by the end of the day. Axiom CSR will be on Fire watch protection from 8 a.m. till 3 p.m.