OPINION: Why Your Vote Matters

Ana Sophia Papa

Staff Writer

Anyone 18 years of age has the right to vote in the United States.

Election day is Nov. 3.

If you ever think that just one vote in a sea of a million others cannot make much of a difference, consider some of the closest elections in U.S. history.

For instance, in 2000, Al Gore had just barely lost the electoral college vote against George W. Bush. So much so that according to National Geographic, “The election came down to a recount in Florida, where Bush had won the popular vote by such a small margin that it triggered an automatic recount and a Supreme Court case (Bush v. Gore)”.

The controversial electoral college is when presidential electors join together every four years during the election to give their official votes for President and Vice President, relying on popular vote in each state. Some states have more electors than others and winning those states usually leads to a presidential victory, regardless of which candidate wins the popular vote.

Another example would be during the 2016 Presidential election.

“[Hilary] Clinton had won the national popular vote by nearly three million votes, but the concentration of Trump voters in key districts in ‘swing’ states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan helped seal enough electoral votes to win the presidency”, says Ruy Teixeira from the Center For American Progress, described by many as a liberal think tank.

Non-profit organizations like Youth Service America (YSA) believe that youth, communities, and our democracy thrive when citizens work together for the common good. Their mission is to urge young people to find their voice, take action, and acquire civic skills as they solve problems facing their communities.

According to YSA, “Young people are more often transient and so they often feel less invested in local elections.” They also mention that they are the future of this country and their votes go towards the platform and policies of lawmakers who will decide on things that apply to them, such as student loan debt, combating climate change, pink tax, etc.

Conservative organizations equally recognize the importance of the youth vote. For example, the Heritage Foundation says, “Only freedom can produce prosperity and improve the younger generation’s quality of life. No matter who you are, protecting your freedom is our top priority.” They believe that young people are crucial when it comes to voting and even securing their freedom in the U.S.

No matter the age, Poytner, a practical network for politics and current events, offers resources for fact-checking, voting preparation, and even training that can aid this year’s election. You can visit them at poytner.org for more information on real political news.