Halloween During Quarantine

Photo Credit: Julia Falcon

Charlize Diaz

Staff Writer

It’s getting far colder and darker during this time of the year. There’s now a frightening chill in the air overnight. In fact, small clouds are beginning to appear when you exhale. All of these are small signs just indicate the exhilarating fact that the ultimate, most thrilling time of the year is now approaching: Halloween.

Many businesses stock up on decorations, costumes and treats to embrace the spookiness of the holiday. Families celebrate by either trick or treating with loved ones or simply staying at home and watching scary movies. Like the Headless Horseman had once famously sang in “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”,”When the spooks have a midnight jamboree, they break it up with fiendish glee!”

But in the year of 2020, things are now going to be different.

No one was expecting the sudden lockdown that took place in March. According to CA Public Health, COVID-19 cases today are now ranking 838,606 infected and 16,428 deaths. Even though the update may seem average compared to the state’s previous numbers, GOV. Gavin Newsom has specifically warned California residents to still stay vigilant and keep our distance, especially during this upcoming holiday season.

On Oct. 5, Newsom had tweeted, “Our average caseload is down 8.7% this week. Our positivity rate is 2.8%. Our hospitalizations are down 13%. Our ICU rates are down 15%. These are good signs–but COVID-19 has not gone away. WEAR A MASK. Physically distance. Be smart. Do your part.”

Generally, it’s better be safe than sorry; Even if it means there won’t be any trick or treating or going to haunted houses during 2020.

However, you can still celebrate it. Here are five recommendations.

1. “Ghosting”

What is “ghosting” you may ask? It’s a far better phrase than the well-known one, “Ding Dong and Ditch”. Same logic but different purpose. It’s when you and your family members can create a bag of gifts and goods for a friend or loved one. Maybe to bring them some holiday spirit. You leave the gift on their doorstep, along with a note with the bag and as soon as you ring their doorbell or knock on their door, you quickly run back to your house or vehicle before they’ll open the door and see the alluring gift you’ve made precisely for them.

2. Pumpkin Carving

You can easily get into the spooky spirit by the traditional activity of carving into a large pumpkin. Carving out a design either from your favorite cartoon, videogame, or simply a Halloween icon can be more diverting than it seems.

3. Tarot Card Reading

This idea is optional of course! Light a couple of candles and see what lies in your future. Tarot card reading is the practice of gaining insight into the past, present, and future by interpreting a question and then drawing the cards. You can either read them yourself, or have a relative host the reading to make the experience far more entertaining. If you want your reading done by a true professional, you can do a private Tarot consultation with them on FaceTime or Zoom; making the reading additionally thrilling and spooky.

4. Baking Sweets

Halloween is one of the best times for delicious, baked goods and desserts. You can take many ghostly themes and interpret them into sweet foods! Referring to what the Oogie Boogie Man had splendidly said in “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, “Well, if I’m feelin’ antsy and I’ve nothin’ much to do, I might just cook a special batch of snake and spider stew!” Except not actual snakes or spiders, of course. You and your family can go crazy in making tons of treats such as: zombie cupcakes, eyeball candy, and black cat sugar dough cookies.

5. Hosting a Virtual Party!

Due to gathering restrictions, many of us are basically professionals in hosting virtual meetings; either on Discord, Zoom, or FaceTime. We’re all going through hard times being isolated from friends.

This Halloween has the potential to be epic.

This year’s Halloween falls on a Saturday and there will be a full moon at night,it’s interesting to note that this will be the first full moon on Halloween since 1944!

The key to a fun Halloween this year is by being creative, caring, and most importantly, ghoulish.