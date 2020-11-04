Photo Credit: Among us, Via InnerSloth Twitter @InnerslotDevs

Charlize Diaz

Staff Writer

There is a video game that has come out of nowhere and has social media buzzing. Among Us, created by the American Indie game company, InnerSloth, has been climbing to the top of charts on gaming platforms like Stream, Twitch, Google Play Store, and varieties of other App Stores.

Many people who play the game aren’t aware of the fact that Among Us was originally released in June 2018. “It was found by someone in South Korea.” Marcus Bromander, one of the game designers for Among Us had told the video game blog, Kotaku. It grew popular in Mexico and Brazil and began to pick up from there. It was later noticed by influential streamers on the popular streaming platform Twitch around July.

Among Us is set in space, with each player dressed up as different colored “astronauts” and taking on one of two roles: crewmate or an imposter. The primary goal of the game mainly lies in the hands of the crewmates, who are given a series of different tasks to complete while

attempting to identify the imposters in the group. The imposters must deceive the rest of the group and assassinate crewmates until they are the last ones left on the ship and emerge victorious.

Group meetings are held, where everyone discusses and tries to find out who the impostor is. A vote is eventually taken and whoever falls victim to the majority is eliminated, and the game will reveal if they were the imposter or a crewmate.

The game grew so popular, the content naturally expanded to every possible platform on the internet. This means it has drawn a lot of gamers to stream the game while encouraging others to join by tweeting out an invitation to play with them.

“Join us this afternoon at 3:00pm as we stream all of the movies in the @newgrounds Among Us Animation Jam, live on our discord! Special bonus: We’re also be debuting Spadezer’s Summer 2020 album!” was tweeted recently by The Newsground Podcast, a popular podcast station that is known for advertising and promoting films and specific content that is liked by the public.

Geoff Keighley, a popular video game journalist and television presenter has also tweeted, “Love seeing the success/emergence of Among Us -an indie game released 2 years ago, now with 300k peak players on Steam and at the top of Twitch most watched today. Maybe it will even get nominations at Game Awards? This industry keeps evolving in such interesting ways!”

InnerSloth has now canceled the plans for a sequel and are planning to update the game with new content that was originally intended for the sequel. They’re also reassuring their fans that they are working to fix their server issues while continuing to gain more of a large fanbase.