Pacific Islander Meeting

Kimberly Hill

Staff Writer

Native Hawaiian and Pacific Island History Presented by UCLA PIER

Pacific Islander Education Retention (Pier) will be hosting a presentation through zoom that will be taking place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Pier program is focused on the academic empowerment of Pacific Islander youth in Los Angeles. This meeting is meant to educate on the history of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander culture and history. The zoom is open to everyone.

Zoom link: https://ucla.zoom.us/j/95870398961

Passcode: 223739