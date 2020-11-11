President Otto K. Lee Resigns

Julia Falcon

Editor-in-chief

Los Angeles Harbor College President Otto K. Lee has resigned effective Dec. 31.

In a memo sent to the college staff late Tuesday night he cited “personal reasons” for his decision.

The memo also mentioned the approval of the Supplemental Retirement Program – an enhanced severance package offered to employees in the Los Angeles Community College District this fall. In the memo Lee said that “23 colleagues and 8 faculty members” are also resigning. The “the overwhelming majority,” Lee said, are set to leave the district at the end of June.

Lee said that he will be “conferring with the Chancellor on the transition and next steps.”

LAHC is facing a $3 million budget deficit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has severely curtailed enrollment and forced all of LACCD courses online.