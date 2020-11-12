Parents who Homeschool

Pamela Rawles with her grandson Caleb Blue, Photo by Licia Summerhill, Staff Writer

Licia Summerhill

Staff Writer

For parents who are going to college, there can be a challenge to balance the time between studies and family life. Due to the coronavirus shutdown regulations have transformed parents into a new realm of helping, enforcing, and teaching their children in order to adapt to the virtual style of learning.

Los Angeles Harbor College (LAHC) remains online, those with children in the house have a new set of challenges to ensure each child learns during the coronavirus shutdown. While options here are simplified, the options from the schools each have caveats to consider.

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) continues to provide weekly updates via phone and text. They have connections with students via text, email, and various portals for accessing grades, school info, and community resources.

Cyretta Williams, a LAHC student and mother is helping her teenager navigate virtual high school. When asked how she can manage dual roles at home, she said “by sheer determination. My daughter is older so it was easier for me to continue schooling because she is doing work on her own.”

Williams organizes her work on a project management board she created for herself. “I keep everything that I need to do for the day, week, and month on this board.” Project management boards are useful when switching from parent to student and helps to keep you on track throughout the day.

Chrishaad Moye, a LAHC CalWorks Program counselor, navigates dual roles at home by utilizing self-care activities. He explained that by having a variety of self care activities in different areas, visual, audio, physical, and motivational videos, can help you stay motivated. Moye said, “Find some type of outlet that will help make you laugh. Also, regulate emotions [between family members]…save conflict for a time when children are napping.” With children in close quarters, postponing stressful conversations until the children cannot hear or see you discuss sensitive topics can help everyone involved.

Pamela Rawles, a retired Carson elementary school teacher of 32 years, is assisting her two grandsons as they navigate virtual school for both elementary and middle school.

Rawles said, “I sit beside my seven year old grandson while he attends classes. I monitor his bathroom usage and paperwork to make sure he is on task. If not, you can expect marker-colored hands, cut up art paper projects…”

“Unless you sit right there with them, you don’t know how much is going in their brains, really.” When asked what advice she would give to parents today, she said “If you have a parent there everyday that can be there, your child is going to do better than a child left in a room with a teacher across the screen.”

When asked about testing, Mrs. Rawles stated, “They can cheat.”

“Virtual learning requires a parent who is invested in the child learning for independence, not simply for a grade. You really have to have the time to watch that kid.”