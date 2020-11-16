14th Annual Toy Drive

Licia Summerhill

Staff Writer

The LAHC Care and CalWorks Programs are sponsoring their 14th Annual Student Recognition and Toy Drive Event. Each year CARE and CalWorks come together to provide students who have children with gifts, meals, and encouragement.

This year you can help by becoming a gift card superstar with a donation of $25 gift card to either Target or Bed Bath & Beyond. All donations accepted by Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Contact Blanca Rodriguez, CARE Coordinator at rodrigb2@lahc.edu