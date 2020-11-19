Kimberly Hill

Staff Writer

The Harbor Advantage program and the Associated Student Organization are hosting the annual first generation college student event on Nov. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will include a discussion panel, activities, contests, and keynote speakers to discuss and answer questions regarding the success of first generation students. Everyone is welcome.

RSVP link: https://laccd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMqdO6uqD8pGtS356_D6m_tCAr5SwtX8_7h

Zoom ID: 92420485830