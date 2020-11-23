Local Food Pantries Available for Thanksgiving

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Kimberly Hill

Staff Writer

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, families are starting to plan for their holiday dinner for 2020. Unemployment is still on the rise due to Covid-19 and households may find they would like to donate or gain assistance this upcoming Thanksgiving. There are multiple food pantries available if you are in need of ingredients for your Thanksgiving feast

New Challenge Ministries

21804 Halldale Ave. Torrance, CA 90501

Monday to Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

https://www.newchallengeministries.com

Food Pantry LAX

355 E Beach Ave. Inglewood, CA 90302

Tuesday and Friday at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

foodpantrylax.org

Harbor gateway Torrance Outreach

1550 W 218TH St, Torrance, CA 90501 USA

The 4th Tuesday of each month

Normandale Rec. Center 224th and Halldale & Harbor Gateway Boy& Girls club Denker & Del Amo.Start at the park about 9:30 a.m. and then goes to the Boys & Girls club about 10:15 a.m.

https://networks.whyhunger.org/organization/view/10991

St Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church

25511 Eshelman Ave, Lomita, CA 90717

Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For people who live in Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance and Wilmington, including people who are homeless or who are undocumented.

Smmlomita.org

Salvation Army- Stillman Sawyer Family Service Center

820 Lomita Blvd Harbor City, CA 90710

Monday to Friday starting at 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Individuals and families in the South Bay area, including people who are homeless or who are undocumented in the following communities: Torrance, Lomita, Carson, Harbor City, and Wilmington.

https://stillmansawyercenter.salvationarmy.org

Calling these locations is recommended due to possible requirements.