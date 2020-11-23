Local Food Pantries Available for Thanksgiving

Kimberly Hill
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, families are starting to plan for their holiday dinner for 2020. Unemployment is still on the rise due to Covid-19 and households may find they would like to donate or gain assistance this upcoming Thanksgiving. There are multiple food pantries available if you are in need of ingredients for your Thanksgiving feast
New Challenge Ministries
21804 Halldale Ave. Torrance, CA 90501
Monday to Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
https://www.newchallengeministries.com
Food Pantry LAX
355 E Beach Ave. Inglewood, CA 90302
Tuesday and Friday at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Harbor gateway Torrance Outreach
1550 W 218TH St, Torrance, CA 90501 USA
The 4th Tuesday of each month
Normandale Rec. Center 224th and Halldale & Harbor Gateway Boy& Girls club Denker & Del Amo.Start at the park about 9:30 a.m. and then goes to the Boys & Girls club about 10:15 a.m.
https://networks.whyhunger.org/organization/view/10991
St Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
25511 Eshelman Ave, Lomita, CA 90717
Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
For people who live in Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance and Wilmington, including people who are homeless or who are undocumented.
Salvation Army- Stillman Sawyer Family Service Center
820 Lomita Blvd Harbor City, CA 90710
Monday to Friday starting at 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Individuals and families in the South Bay area, including people who are homeless or who are undocumented in the following communities: Torrance, Lomita, Carson, Harbor City, and Wilmington.
https://stillmansawyercenter.salvationarmy.org
Calling these locations is recommended due to possible requirements.
