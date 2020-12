Kimberly Hill

Staff Writer

Harbor College Life Skills Center will be presenting the Self Care and Safety Tools workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Hosted by LSC intern Tearah Webster, the workshop will be talking about a systematic and healthy approach to evaluating yourself and taking care of your physical and emotional wellbeing. The workshop is welcome to everyone.

Zoom link: https://laccd.zoom.us/j/4103708154