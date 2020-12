Kimberly Hill

Staff Writer

Harbor College Life Skills Center will be presenting weekly meditation at 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Via zoom. Hosted by LSC intern Marilyn Kleist, the workshop overtime will help with better sleep, developing self awareness, and reducing stress.

Zoom https://laccd.zoom.us/j/3751886844

Meeting ID: 375188 6844