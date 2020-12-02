Having trouble with background noise on Zoom? Try this!

Poll via Instagram: @anasophiapapa

Ana Sophia Papa

Staff Writer

Due to the Corona virus outbreak, most schools have moved to online platforms. They’ve decided to compensate for lack of in-person interaction with Zoom calls with their classes. However, with learning from home, every student learns to adapt to different environments. College students Arelyz Marin, Jeric Nacana-Quiambao, and Mia Villalobos have shared their personal experiences with Zoom and how it’s affected their work ethic.

A poll was posted via Instagram to get general inputs of students from different grades and schools. These were the results:

(122 yes: 78 no)

150 students were asked whether or not they had conflicts with any background noise at home. Approximately 61% of them expressed that they did have issues, while, on the other end of the spectrum, about 39% said they didn’t perceive any conflict at home.

(68 yes: 132 no)

Amongst the same 150 students, they were asked if they had an idea of how to fix the background noise problem. It was concluded that more than half (132 students) claimed that they had no clue on how to fix the issue with their background noise while the other students said they were aware of the resolution.

(149 yes: 51 no)

A large percentage of the students who voted felt like the racket at home was enough to jeopardize their ability to learn.

Marin was asked if having Zoom calls at home was a hindrance to her ability to learn. Marin said, “ I mean it’s not ideal and I’m definitely not learning as productively as I would in class, but I understand that COVID-19 is something serious so I just have to be content with what I have and try my best. Zoom classes require me to pay more attention because I have to be present in class and answer questions for participation, etc.” All in all, she elaborates how Zoom isn’t necessarily her preference but she doesn’t have a choice otherwise so she’s used it to her advantage as it increases her concentration and focus. She also mentions that her home is typically very quiet so it hasn’t caused trouble in her classes.

When Villalobos was asked the same question, she had a distinctly different answer from Marin in terms of the environment she has at home. She explains, “My family is very loud and all of us are in school, but at different times which makes background noise a constant issue, especially when my teacher expects us to vocally participate during zooms.” She gives a clear depiction of how difficult Zoom calls could be to focus on when her home life isn’t the most peaceful. Villalobos didn’t hesitate to add that it is also difficult at times when the wifi or connection doesn’t work, but it’s a lot easier to endure this than in person, it’s a lot less anxiety inducing for her.

Quiambao had given a similar anecdote to Villalobos’ when questioned about the burden of background noise. He claims, “I do have difficulty with background noise. Being in a small home with 5 other people, one being in Pre-K and the other a college student, I find it difficult to find my own space to do work or even attend class at times (especially ones who require you to have a camera on). I am not content with this shift online.” Something Quiambao pointed out that other students hadn’t was how breakout rooms were hard to work in because they require more vocal communication and sometimes he’s unable to hear his peers over their background noise or even his own.

In case you were having the same problem as Villalobos and Quiambao, there are some things you can modify on Zoom itself in order to help with that pesky background noise problem.

1. Open Zoom’s desktop app on your device.

2. After opening the app, click on Settings icon.

3. From there, select the Audio section.

4. Then click on Advanced in the lower right corner.

5. Check the box to Show in-meeting option to “Enable Original Sound” from microphone.

6. Set to “Disable” both Suppress Persistent Background Noise and Suppress Intermittent Background Noise.