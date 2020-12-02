LAHC bookstore adopts policy for all-online textbooks beginning Spring 2021

Photo via Flickr

Ana Sophia Papa

Staff Writer

With school being online, a large majority of the textbooks typically required come along with it. The material needed for particular classes is now being accessed through technological resources and Los Angeles Harbor College (LAHC) is no exception.

Although LAHC has always offered textbooks online, their collection has increased this time around due to COVID-19 causing the absence of students on campus. With that comes an influx of tools, like RedShelf, that could aid students and even teachers in their classes.

Jonathon Lee, head of the LAHC library, gave some insight on how this alternative could benefit the college and its attendees. Lee said, “The RedShelf platform is a great idea. In fact, last semester, when we were all transitioning to online learning, RedShelf actually offered free access to textbooks, so we were able to link to them from the library’s website!”

On the other hand, Lee mentioned that the downside of it all was that “The library can’t offer the entirety of free access to course textbooks on reserve, since RedShelf doesn’t have a free lending program anymore.” Their business model relies on students purchasing access to them. However, Lee does predict that the students who can afford the textbooks will be happy, and he hopes that students can use grant money and EOPS funds to purchase access to books on the RedShelf platform.

When Cindy Bui, college store supervisor, was asked about the library using Redshelf, she expressed a couple positives that may come out of this new asset. “We can receive adoptions faster (and therefore order sooner, which gives us the best pricing). We can SOCIAL DISTANCE! The search engine allows instructors to view all titles of a book. The search engine is part of a national database so instructors can see if a title is available or not. We have access to more OERs and digital titles. This tool also saves us a lot of time because before we would manually enter all requests.” Despite the influx of benefits, she didn’t cease to mention that technology does have its faults occasionally and to watch out for those.

Both Lee and Bui agree that this makes their job much easier. Bui said, “All submissions flow over to our system, we can easily create spreadsheets or mass contact departments or instructors. The systems filtering system is great as it allows us to see the status of an adoption.” If students have any other questions, they can contact them through the emails below.

Cindy Bui- Head of Bookstore: BUIC@LAHC.EDU

Jonathon Lee- Head of the LAHC Library: leeja@laccd.edu

In order to get access to the bookstore in specific:

https://bookstore.lahc.edu/