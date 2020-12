Kimberly Resendiz

Staff Photographer

Los Angeles Harbor College Associated Student Body (ASO) will be holding a fundraiser event at Panda Express located at 1608 Pacific Coast Hwy Los Angeles, CA, 90710.

The fundraiser will take place on December 18, 2020, starting at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Panda Express will be donating 20% of its sales to the ASO.

Orders can be placed online using the code: 319937