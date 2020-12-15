Luis Dorado to be Named Interim President of Los Angeles Harbor College

Julia Falcon

Editor-in-chief

It was announced that Luis Dorado, vice president of student services, was recommended as the Interim President Los Angeles Harbor College starting Jan. 1. He replaces Otto K. Lee, who leaves the district at the end of the month after taking a voluntary buyout.

The recommendation comes from the Chancellor of Los Angeles Community College District, Francisco C. Rodriguez. It will be presented to the Board of Trustees for approval today (Dec. 16). Rodriguez has said that the district will launch a permanent search soon.

